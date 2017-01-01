Farris Robinson Elected CPF President

CPF represents publishers of 90 free-circulation community papers, reaching approximately 3.8 million homes weekly.



Our membership is comprised of owners, publishers, general managers and sales managers of free-circulation community newspapers throughout the state of Florida.

Members range from small, independently-owned publications to free paper/shopping guide divisions of major communications companies. The common denominator is that each publication is distributed free of charge to the market it serves.

If you fit this profile, we cordially invite you to join our ranks!